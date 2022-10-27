Havana, Cuba.- The documentary film “La Gota de Agua” (The Drop of Water), which will premiere at the Charles Chaplin movie theater in Havana on Thursday, can be defined as a song for life, that exposes the impact of the US blockade against Cuba. The 30-minute short film, by Cuban directors Iriana Pupo and Yaimi […]

The 30-minute short film, by Cuban directors Iriana Pupo and Yaimi Ravelo, tells the story of Natali, a five-year-old girl who suffers from an oncological disease.

In the screening, the movie makers realize that only the dedication of the doctors and the love of her family are the strength to face the difficulties the girl has to endure, amid the tightening economic siege to which her country has been subjected.

Photojournalist, Yaimi Ravelo, told Prensa Latina that this is one of many cases of families who directly suffer the consecuences of the blockade that has been in place for more than six decades.

And this is just a drop of that rain of difficulties Cubans are experiencing under this policy of suffocation and how, despite everything, they manage to get ahead, said Ravelo, a member of the Havana correspondent’s team of Argentinean newspaper Resumen Latinoamericano.