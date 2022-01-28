Havana, Cuba.- Cuban journalists are participating in a seminar on the country’s economy goals to clarify the prospects and the way to deal with difficulties.

Organized by the Jose Marti International Institute of Journalism (IIPJM), the one-week event (from January 24 to 28) addresses the main issues in lectures, mainly by local economists.

The so-called 2022 National Seminar on Economic Journalism brings together members of the media system to address the state of Cuba’s economy.

Discussions take into account the challenges of recovery after almost two years of the still latent Covid-19 pandemic and the complex economic situation.

They also discuss the capacities and potentialities of key sectors and the ongoing transformations of the economic model, such as the Economic Overhaul and the diversification and improvement of economic actors, including local development strategies.

The Seminar adopted a participatory methodology to make a diagnosis of economic journalism at present and propose a document of actions.

In this regard, the president of the Union of Cuban Journalists (UPEC), Ricardo Ronquillo, pointed out that this exercise will be followed by a lecture by renowned academic and former Cuban Minister of Economy Jose Luis Rodriguez, who will address the challenges posed by the post-Covid-19 economic recovery from a macroeconomic perspective.

Ronquillo pointed out that the seminar aims to assess the capacities of the national economy to recover after 2022, the opportunities of the context and the policies and responses adopted.