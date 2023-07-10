Havana, Cuba.- The Spanish actress Carlota Boza (22 years old) visits Cuba, according to the images published today on her Instagram social network account. The eldest daughter of Los Cuquis in La que se avecina, is known in Cuba for that popular Spanish series of Telecinco, not broadcast on Cuban television, but whose chapters have […]

The eldest daughter of Los Cuquis in La que se avecina, is known in Cuba for that popular Spanish series of Telecinco, not broadcast on Cuban television, but whose chapters have been available to the public for several years on the Caribbean island, where they have passed from hand to hand on USB sticks or other data storage media.

On her Instagram channel, the young woman can be seen posing in a blue dress leaning against an old car of the same color on the emblematic Prado avenue in Old Havana.

In another of the published photographs, she walks through the streets of Havana aboard another of these mobile museums, very attractive for foreign tourists who visit Cuba, and in this case the vehicle is red.

Social networks report that the artist ate at the famous San Cristóbal restaurant, visited the sculptural ensemble of Christ of Havana, a place on the other side of the bay, ideal for admiring the Wonder City; and tried sliding in a chivichana, a kind of rustic Cuban stroller.

In her career as an actress, her performances as a child appear as Eugenia Martínez de Irujo in an episode of the telefilm La Duquesa (2010) about the life of the Duchess of Alba; and her role as Vera in a chapter of the series Los misterios de Laura (2011), on the channel La 1, of Televisión Española.

For that television station, she was the presenter in 2017 of the Reyes y estrellas program, a special music and show gala broadcast every year on Christmas dates in Spain.

She recently participated in the play El último beso, in which she played the role of a young woman in love with a boy with a terminal illness.