Havana, Cuba.- In greeting to World Ballet Day, the Cuban company Acosta Danza will share today from Havana and the United Kingdom a class taught by choreographer Susana Pous.

As announced on social networks by the first dancer Carlos Acosta, founding director of this group, from seven thirty p.m. local time in the United Kingdom and three thirty p.m. in Cuba, the contemporary dance class will be shared in streaming from the Acosta Danza headquarters.

Teacher Susana Pous, a Spanish resident in Havana, is a choreographer and director of “Mi Compañía”, a dance company created in the Cuban capital.

The class she will lead will feature the participation of the company’s youngest generation of dancers, all graduates of the Acosta Danza Academy.

On November one World Ballet Day is celebrated, with the collaboration of the main companies from around the world, carrying out various activities such as broadcasting live presentations and classes, talks and interviews.

In this way, tribute is paid to one of the most notable and recognized artistic expressions in the world.