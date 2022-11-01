Managua, Nicaragua.- The head of the Sandinista bench in the National Assembly (unicameral parliament) of Nicaragua, Edwin Castro, affirmed that the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the US against Cuba is a crime. The congressman said that the unilateral measure is anti-human from the popular lexicon´s point of view and a crime against […]

Managua, Nicaragua.- The head of the Sandinista bench in the National Assembly (unicameral parliament) of Nicaragua, Edwin Castro, affirmed that the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the US against Cuba is a crime.

The congressman said that the unilateral measure is anti-human from the popular lexicon´s point of view and a crime against humanity from the penal point of view.

The blockade has become a confirmation of the US´s criminal policy, a measure that has been condemned by almost all the countries of the world, however, US maintains it, Castro explained in an exclusive interview with Prensa Latina.

In this sense, he referred to the intensification in times of pandemic of the US regulations implemented for more than six decades.