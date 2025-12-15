Havana, Cuba.- Josefina Vidal, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, has rejected and denied press reports about alleged contacts between Cuban officials and the United States government to discuss internal matters related to Venezuela. For your information, we reproduce below the statements published on the official website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MINREX). The aggressions […]

