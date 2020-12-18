Frederich Cepeda, from the Sancti Spiritus team, went out on Thursday to the field of the Candido Gonzalez Stadium, in Camagüey, as the only player in the National Series who has batted 400 two-base hits, 2,000 hits and 300 home runs.

The 39-year-old baseball player, who has participated in 22 elite championships of Cuban baseball, is an Olympic champion and a member of the national team that conquered the second position in the First World Classic, told Prensa Latina that he felt ‘proud of still playing baseball.’

Sancti Spiritus, which is in the second place in the 60th edition of the most important sports event in Cuba, has an outstanding player, Cepeda, ‘and we must add that the team combines veterans with young players, and such strategy has been fundamental,’ the player said.

Despite having being injured lately, including some lesions that required surgery, the outfielder remains among the most feared hitters.

‘The fundamental thing is to stay healthy, the result and the marks come when you work hard on a daily basis, now the important thing is the group, to reach the play-offs and always compete until the end,’ he concluded.