Havana city, Cuba.- The Cuban Ministry of Public Health reported today that 51 people were detected on the Caribbean island with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes Covid-19.

According to the report, 11,503 samples were studied, and now the Antillean nation accumulates 1,115,114 tests carried out, for a total of 8,284 positives since March.

The text specifies that 24 were contacts of confirmed cases, 24 with a source of infection abroad and three without specifying.

Of the 51, 48 are Cubans and three are foreigners, and 36 were asymptomatic at the time of the test, highlights the part of the health authorities.

Currently in Cuba 516 people suffer from Covid-19, 513 have a stable clinical evolution, while in intensive therapy one patient in critical condition and two in serious condition are treated.

In the last hours one person died, and the death toll rose to 135. Meanwhile, 45 medical discharges were granted and now the largest of the Antilles accumulates 7,631 recovered.