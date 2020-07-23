The Cuban Ministry of Public Health highlighted today that for the past 11 days, no one has died in the country from Covid-19 and a single patient has been in critical condition.

The protocols are followed successfully by our experts, and the death rate remains at 87, said the national director of Epidemiology, Dr. Francisco Durán at the International Press Center of the Press, and assured that the situation in the country in the confrontation with the pandemic is favorable.

He further said that there are 38 active cases with Covid-19, of which 37 are clinically stable.

The Cuban expert in charge of Hygiene and Epidemiology commented that 3,002 tests were carried out and four people tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the last 24 hours.

They are all Cubans, two women and the same number of men, and two of them were asymptomatic. Now Cuba totals 1,351 cases that had no symptoms at the time of the test, said the expert.

Dr. Durán reported that 2,466 people fell ill with the Covid-19 in Cuba, 2,339 of them have recovered, for a 94.7% recovery rate, one the hightest worldwide.

This result, he stressed, is due to the effective protocols applied in healthcare centers, to the efficacy of the more than 20 national medicines used by health personnel and the scientific talent of the largest of the Antilles.

In fact, in the last few hours 13 patients were discharged from hospital and this is favorable, because more people left the hospitals than those admitted due to Covid-19, Duran said.