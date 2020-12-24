Chinese institutions on Wednesday highlighted the contribution from the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP) to the development of relations between both countries, on the occasion of the institution’s 60th anniversary.

Beijing, China.- Chinese institutions on Wednesday highlighted the contribution from the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP) to the development of relations between both countries, on the occasion of the institution’s 60th anniversary.

During an event, the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC) pointed out that the ICAP has worked to gain solidarity and support from the international community, promote Cuba’s reality, defend its national interests and boost cooperation.

In a congratulatory letter, the Association referred to the close contacts and collaboration between the organizations and their support in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

‘Our two institutions have become facilitators, builders and witnesses of the development of the Chinese-Cuban friendly cause. They have served as an important bridge for greater mutual understanding and cooperation among peoples,’ stated the text, which was signed by Association President Lin Songtian.

Likewise, former Chinese students in Cuba extended their congratulations and noted that since its creation, the ICAP has represented renewing ideas and the essence of the Cuban Revolution’s solidarity.

They also exalted its role in the development of relations between the people of Cuba and the world, and its support for the fight against Covid-19.

Cuban Ambassador Carlos Miguel Pereira expressed gratitude for those statements, as well as the initiatives and actions of those institutions to bolster bilateral ties in the context of the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

‘China-Cuba friendship grew this year in many ways. As has happened in every difficult moment, the solidarity and close friendship between our two parties, governments and peoples shone with its own light,’ Pereira assured.

He considered that the steadfast support from the Chinese organizations reinforced the capacity and permanent effort against the United States economic, financial and commercial blockade, ‘perversely tightened even in Covid-19 times.’

‘Your contribution to friendship and solidarity with Cuba is also rejection and renewed strength for the global fight we are keeping up against it,’ he added.

During the event, Ambassador Pereira decorated a school and a kindergarten that are considered symbols of the fraternal bonds between both socialist States.