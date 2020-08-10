Cuban authorities are calling this Sunday to join efforts in confronting a new epidemic outbreak of Covid-19 in the country, after the increase of new infections was confirmed.

Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero insisted on complying with the established measures and social discipline to avoid a more complex scenario, particularly in the country’s capital, which since Saturday returned to the phase of limited authonomous transmission.

Meanwhile, Public Health Minister Jose Angel Portal warned of the consequences of the epidemic outbreak when most of the country is in the outgoing third phase, except for Havana and Artemisa provinces.

Measures to control it need to be enforced, the headline said at the usual press conference on the impact of SARS-CoV-2 disease.

We can contain this problem if everyone acts as they should, he stressed, while insisting on the use of masks, the practice of social distancing and proper hand and surface hygiene as indispensable measures.

In August, 255 new cases were confirmed in the country, almost the same number as in June.