The Correos de Cuba Business Group informed that its postal, parcels and international express messaging services were resumed by air, in and out of the country, on Thursday. According to a press release on Facebook, those operations are starting on Thursday, November 19. They were stopped due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and they also include DHL services.

Havana, Cuba.- The Correos de Cuba Business Group informed that its postal, parcels and international express messaging services were resumed by air, in and out of the country, on Thursday. According to a press release on Facebook, those operations are starting on Thursday, November 19. They were stopped due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and they also include DHL services.

People who wish to make use of these services can send and receive shipments in more than 800 units of the national postal network, the text added.

With the resumption of operations of the Jose Marti International Airport in Havana, all Cuban air terminals that receive international flights are operational, thus facilitating these services.

Previously, the Business Group had resumed the reception and processing of new International Courier Services, which began to arrive in Cuba by sea through the port of Mariel, west of Havana.