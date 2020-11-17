India and Cuba share their stances in international forums, including the need to democratize the United Nations and expand its Security Council membership, Indian Ambassador to Cuba Madhu Sethi said on Monday.

Havana, Cuba.- India and Cuba share their stances in international forums, including the need to democratize the United Nations and expand its Security Council membership, Indian Ambassador to Cuba Madhu Sethi said on Monday.

Madhu Sethi added India’s aspiration to become a permanent member of the UN Security Council has Cuba’s support, whose Foreign Ministry is celebrating the 60th anniversary of bilateral relations.

In statements to Prensa Latina, Madhu Sethi said, ‘we are united in the vanguard of global politics, promoting the interests of developing nations.’

she added, ‘We hold similar viewpoints on the most crucial international issues in relevant forums such as the UN General Assembly, the Non-Aligned Movement and the World Trade Organization, among others’. Madhu Sethi recalled that India has always supported the UN resolutions against the US blockade against Cuba.