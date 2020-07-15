Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel has sent a message of condolences on Wednesday to the Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe, for the regrettable loss of human lives and material damages caused by the heavy rains of recent days.

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel has sent a message of condolences on Wednesday to the Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe, for the regrettable loss of human lives and material damages caused by the heavy rains of recent days.

According to a note released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Prime Minister of the Caribbean nation, on behalf of the Cuban people and government, expressed his sorrow for the people who died as a result of the floods in several prefectures of the Asian country. It also extended its condolences to the families of the victims.

After 12 days of intense rainfall, 74 people have died and more than 15,000 homes have been affected, while 100 rivers have flooded and around 380 landslides have occurred.

In view of this situation, the Japanese prime minister announced last week government aid to rebuild the damaged areas in the Kyushu region, in the southwest of the country, and the prefectures of Nagano and Gifu in the centre of the territory.