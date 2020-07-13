A contingent of 115 health specialists from the Cuban medical brigade Henry Reeve arrives today in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, where they will be received by authorities from the Azeri Ministries of Health and Emergency Situations.

Dalsy Torres, head of the contingent sent to this nation to cooperate in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, said that there are 67 men and 49 women, of which 57 are doctors and 55 are graduates, including 50 in nursing, in addition to an official from the Foreign Ministry.

One hundred percent of the members of the brigade have more than five years’ work experience, 71.5 percent are between 30 and 49 years old, 43.3 percent have already completed internationalist missions and 20 percent have been on at least two, he said.

According to Prensa Latina, the information provided by Hikmay Hajiyev, the presidential assistant and head of the foreign policy department of the head of state, on the arrival of the Cuban doctors here was widely reported by the media.

Hajiyev stressed on Friday that Cuba has a vast experience in the field of health in the world, alluding to the missions deployed by the island to cooperate in the fight against COVID-19.

Cuba has extensive experience, particularly in the fight against the Ebola virus, said the Azerbaijani official, quoted by the capital’s television.

Azerbaijan and Cuba enjoy friendly relations and the island’s doctors will arrive in this nation, in compliance with an agreement reached between the two states, he said.

The official praised the work of the Azeri doctors, who are facing the negative results of the SARS CoV-2 coronavirus in this country, where yesterday 23,521 cases were reported, after 531 were added in the last day, according to the Health Ministry.

In addition, this Caucasian state registered six deaths and 531 medical discharges in the last 24 hours, for a total of 298 deaths and 14,607 patients who exceeded the disease. The national recovery rate reached 62.1 percent.