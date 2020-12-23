Cuban Minister of Public Health Jose Angel Portal on Tuesday highlighted the work of Medical Science educators, and the training that the students receive here, based on both humanistic and solidarity principles.

In a congratulatory letter released on Tuesday, Portal noted that the common denominator in each of the healthcare professionals and young students in Cuba has been precisely being the results of the teaching of revolutionary medicine.

In order to cure bodies and heal souls, place patients at the center, touch, look, talk, assess the context in which the disease arises and its determinant, which, in addition, has prevention as the first goal, the minister explained.

After the triumph of the Cuban Revolution on January 1, 1959, the National Healthcare System started training doctors, stomatologists, technicians and nursing professionals to guarantee the people’s medical care.

During these months of the Covid-19 pandemic, the teaching activity did not stop and both professors and students were together in the field or in each medical institution.

‘The success that we have made in the face of the novel coronavirus, as well as the results that our healthcare system can exhibit, is also due to the selfless and constant work of our educators during all these years,’ Portal stated.

Every December 22, Cuba celebrates the Educator’s Day, in commemoration of the anniversary of the Proclamation of Cuba as the First Illiteracy-Free Territory in Latin America (1961).