The Cuban Ministry of Public Health reported today 52 new cases with Covid-19, 41 medical discharges and no deaths in the last hours.

Havana, City, Cuba.- The Cuban Ministry of Public Health reported today 52 new cases with Covid-19, 41 medical discharges and no deaths in the last hours.

According to the official part to detect the SARS-CoV-2 virus, 8,927 tests were carried out, 52 and 496 people are ill with the pandemic, of which 492 have a stable clinical evolution, and two patients are treated in intensive care in critical condition and equal number of serious ones.

Now the country accumulates 918,559 tests and 7,349 positives since March, of which 6,721 have recovered.

Of the total number of cases, 41 were contacts of confirmed cases, two with a source of infection abroad and nine without a specified source of infection.

The 52 cases belong to the western province of Pinar del Río (37), Havana (2), Sancti Spíritus (2), Ciego de Ávila (9), Camagüey (1 imported), and Santiago de Cuba (1 imported).