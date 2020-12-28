The president of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, today congratulated composer and music producer Edesio Alejandro and pianist Huberal Herrera, who received the 2020 National Music Award the eve.

Edesio Alejandro and Huberal Herrera received the 2020 National Music Award. Congratulations to both teachers, the president wrote on Twitter, where he added a link to the Cubadebate digital portal that reviews the ceremony held this Sunday in the Sala Covarrubias, of the National Theater.

With more than 40 orchestrated theatrical works, and author of the soundtrack of numerous films and television series on and off the island, Edesio Alejandro has been the recipient of several awards that recognize his contributions to music and art in general.

The versatile artist ventures into a variety of styles, from classical to contemporary, and is an active member of the Hollywood Film Academy and the Latin Grammy and Grammy academies, recalls Cubadebate.

For his part, Huberal Herrera has an outstanding career as a pianist, and is recognized as a diligent researcher of the work of Ernesto Lecuona (1895-1963), the most widespread Cuban composer in the world.