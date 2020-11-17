Director of Photography Raul Rodriguez received the El Zarapico Award on Monday at the 37th edition of the Cubanacan Cinema Club Winter Festival, in Santa Clara. Rodriguez, who is also the 2017 national film award winer, was granted the highest cultural distinction bestowed by the provincial government of Villa Clara, for over 50 years of experience as a photographer and editor of Cuban cinema.

Santa Clara, Cuba.- Director of Photography Raul Rodriguez received the El Zarapico Award on Monday at the 37th edition of the Cubanacan Cinema Club Winter Festival, in Santa Clara. Rodriguez, who is also the 2017 national film award winer, was granted the highest cultural distinction bestowed by the provincial government of Villa Clara, for over 50 years of experience as a photographer and editor of Cuban cinema.

His participation as director of photography stood out in emblematic Cuban films such as ‘The Beauty of the Alhambra,’ ‘Maluala’ and ‘Paginas del Diario de Mauricio’ (Pages of Mauricio’s Diary), among others.

The 2020 winter festival took place this year amid health surveillance measures against Covid-19, and the attendance of renowned Cuban personalities, such as actress Eslinda Nuñez, national film award, among others.