The coordinator of the Cuban Health Ministry´s Scientific team fighting COVID 19, Doctor Ileana Morales presented on Wednesday an update of the Cuban clinical management protocol against the pandemic.

Havana, Feb 10 (ACN) The coordinator of the Cuban Health Ministry´s Scientific team fighting COVID 19, Doctor Ileana Morales presented on Wednesday an update of the Cuban clinical management protocol against the pandemic.

The update mainly consists of a new version which uses the term “high risk patients” who are administered specific treatment based on intensive surveillance, which is expected to have a positive impact on the mortality rate, the doctor explained.

High-risk patients suffer a faster evolution of the disease according to certain parameters like the pathologic antecedents of these persons, said Dr. Tania Crombet, director of the Havana based Molecular Immunology Center.