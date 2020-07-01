The Cuban medical brigade members of the ‘Henry Reeve’ Contingent are currently providing healthcare in Turks and Caicos Islands, to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

Havana, Cuba.- The Cuban medical brigade members of the ‘Henry Reeve’ Contingent are currently providing healthcare in Turks and Caicos Islands, to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Dr. Alfredo Moran, head of the ‘Henry Reeve’ internationalist contingent, the Cuban health workers are sharing their experiences at the InterHealth Canada Hospital; after completing the 15-day quarantine period in the British overseas territory.

In dialogue with Prensa Latina via internet, the Cuban doctor highlighted the favorable health condition of the 20 members of the brigade, when RT-PCR diagnostic tests, as established by local authorities in the isolation period, gave negative results.

Moran said that during the first week, doctors and nurses from the Henry Reeve Brigade will assist coronavirus patients at the hospital center, becoming familiar with the processes and management of the digital medical record.

The chief of the contingent told Prensa Latina that the Cuban health professionals begin their activities amid a complex scenario in the islands, as 29 new coronavirus cases were reported in the last week, totaling 41 patients. No deaths were registered.

Cuba and Turks and Caicos Islands signed a three-month agreement to provide additional medical support to intensive care units, with the possibility of extending it to a longer period if necessary.