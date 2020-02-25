U.S.: Senator Sanders Praises Cuba’s Literacy Program

Washington, United States.- U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, a candidate for his party’s presidential nomination in November, praised the Cuban Revolution’s literacy program, a topic that made a stir on social networks today.

When Fidel Castro took office, do you know what he did? He had a massive literacy program. Is that bad,’ Sanders said, and it was replied back by users of the social network Twitter.

Sanders’ opinions, issued during an interview with the CBS television program 60 Minutes, refer to literacy, one of the programs that Fidel Castro presented in his argument The History Will Absolve Me, after the assault on the Moncada Barracks in 1953.

The senator made it clear that ‘his socialism’ is far from the social project of the Caribbean island with 60 years of experience and stressed that ‘it is unfair to simply say that everything is wrong.

The opinions of the Democrat in the race for the White House generated very diverse reactions, among Democratic and Republican figures.

Meanwhile, CNN experts believe Sanders’ comments could move some moderate Democrats away.

Sanders affirmed in 2019 that he would end the U.S. blockade against Cuba if elected president, in response to a poll by The Tampa Bay Times.

Recently, during a conversation with journalist Anderson Cooper in CNN, Sanders also pointed out other points on which he has differences of opinion with Cuba, aspects that he criticized as have been done before by candidates for the presidential chair in Washington.

In addition to the program developed by Cuba at the beginning of the revolutionary process, which allowed the island to be declared an Illiteracy Free Territory, since 2001 the country has undertaken a comprehensive project in various nations of the world with the Yo Sí Puedo program,(Yes I Can) through which millions of functional illiterates were taught to read and write.