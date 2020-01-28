Cuban President participates in university federation plenary session

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel participated on Monday in Havana during the plenary session of the National Council of the Federation of University Students (FEU).

According to a message from the presidency posted on his Twitter account, the head of State attended the meeting where the student’s role in the economic battle and the defense of the Homeland in all spheres were analyzed.

The meeting takes place prior to the 167th birthday of Cuban National Hero Jose Marti.

The FEU work sessions began on Sunday at the Cojimar Conference Center, east of Havana, and discussed about the work of the organization, teaching and research, political-ideological work, communication and university extension.

They also assessed compliance with the agreements of the 9th Congress of FEU, held in July 2018.