They sign in cuba book of condolences for Marcelino dos Santos´s Death

HAVANA, Cuba.- Cuba’s Deputy Prime Minister Ines Maria Chapman signed the book of condolences open at the Embassy of Mozambique in Havana, on the occasion of the death of Major General Marcelino dos Santos, a great friend of the Cuban people, the Revolution and Fidel.

Chapman mourned the passing of the National Hero of that African nation, a founding member of the Mozambique Liberation Front, after a long life devoted to his people and country.

The Deputy Prime Minister also expressed to Mozambique’s Ambassador to Havana the most heartfelt condolences on behalf of the Cuban people and government, and asked for them to be sent to relatives, close friends, to the Mozambican people and government.

In their accounts on social network Twitter, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and Chancellor Bruno Rodriguez expressed their deep regret at the physical disappearance of the great Mozambican politician, revolutionary and poet.