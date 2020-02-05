Sergey Lavrov denounces U.S. siege against Cuba



HAVANA, Cuba.- Russian Chancellor Sergey Lavrov rejected the U.S. blockade and reaffirmed his country’s brotherhood to Cuba, shortly before starting a Latin American tour this Wednesday.

The Russian Foreign Minister said he notes U.S. attempts to subordinate Latin America to its geopolitical interests, aimed at overthrowing the Cuban, Venezuelan and Nicaraguan governments, for which they take archaic Monroe Doctrine as an ideological basis.

Lavrov highlighted that prior to the presidential election, the White House reinforces pressure through sanctions against those governments that maintain their national independence, sovereignty, and identity.

This line, which is clearly anti-human, contradicts the recognized norms of international law, including the UN Charter, the Russian Chancellor said.