All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Minuto a minuto:
Español
Radio Reloj
Hora Cuba:
You are at:»»President of Cuba shares article on meeting with migrants

President of Cuba shares article on meeting with migrants

0
By on News
Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

Havana, Cuba.- The President of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel has shared an article during the 4th Conference ‘Nation and Migration’, to sessions between April 8th and 10th.

The President Tweeted in support of the article, which assures that Cuba’s link with the Cubans abroad is an ongoing process, despite the hostility of the government of the United States.

The meeting will unite Cubans who respect and love their country, defend it, free and independent, and oppose actively the blockade of the United States.

The article spoke of a meeting between the general consul Alejandro Padron and other Cuban officials with Cuban-Americans in Miami, to end on Tuesday.

The Cuban diplomats conversed with members of the ‘Alianza Martiana’ coalition and those of the Foundation for the Normalization of US-Cuba relations, said the source.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.
Share.

About Author

Related Posts

Comments are closed.