Machado Ventura calls to produce the whole year

CARDENAS, Cuba.- The Second Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, Jose Ramon Machado Ventura, participated in the assembly for the 12th Congress of the National Association of Small Farmers (ANAP) in Cardenas municipality, where he exchanged with members of cooperatives and base leaders.

During the meeting, Machado Ventura urged to take advantage of seasons for the development of planting, and emphasized in the selection of quality seeds and the constant attention to crops.

According to a television report, Machado Ventura remarked the negative impact of economic blockade on agriculture and the need to appeal to the search for effective solutions to the problems of each farm.

Meanwhile, the First Secretary of the Party in Matanzas, Livan Izquierdo, called to guarantee the food of the people, as well as the necessary contribution of the peasantry to the largest tourist pole of Cuba, located in this province.