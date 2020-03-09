Kenya maintains efforts to kidnapped Cuban Doctors´ return

HAVANA, Cuba.- Chancellor Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla held telephone talks with Kenya’s new Foreign Minister Raychelle Omamo and her predecessor, Monica Juma, who was appointed as Defense Minister.

As the head of the Cuban diplomacy reported on Twitter, both Kenyan government representatives ensured to maintain efforts for the safe return of the two abducted doctors.

At the end of last December, President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez held talks with his Kenyan counterpart Uhuru Kenyatta and Somalian Abdullahi Mohamed, to learn about the efforts on the return of the doctors.

The Cuban President has met on several occasions in Villa Clara with the family of Landy Rodriguez and in Las Tunas with that of Assel Herrera, to whom he has reiterated his support and wishes for them to trust the Revolution.