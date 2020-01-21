In each province, a government of People´s Power

HAVANA, Cuba.- Next February 8, Governors and Vice-Governors, newly elected by the delegates of the Municipal Assemblies, will take office and a Government of People’s Power will begin to govern in each province, in close connection with the people.

As endorsed in the new Magna Carta, that body will represent the State and its fundamental mission is the economic and social development of the territories, in line with the general objectives of the country.

The highest executive-administrative responsible in each Provincial Government will be the Governor, who will assume his term of office for a period of five years as established by law.

His functions include organizing and directing the Provincial Administration, monitoring the implementation of the economy plan and the budget, as well as the development and urban planning plans.