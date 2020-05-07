In Cuba 26 new cases of Covid-19 and four deceased



HAVANA, Cuba.- The National Director of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Public Health, MINSAP, Francisco Duran reported this Thursday that at the close of Wednesday 26 new positive cases are confirmed to COVID-19, for a cumulative figure of one thousand 729 in Cuba, and announced the unfortunate death of four people.

At the usual press conference, the expert pointed out that there were 30 new medical discharges, for a total of one thousand 31 in the country; 615 patients have a stable clinical evolution, and five are reported in a critical condition and three in a serious one.

Dr. Duran highlighted that 2 thousand 370 patients are admitted to hospitals for epidemiological clinical surveillance.

The official added that another 6,362 people are monitored in their homes, from Primary Health Care.

Preventing to Avoid Contagion

For COVID-19, 965 samples were studied in the country, resulting in positive 26, according to National Director of Epidemiology Francisco Duran.

The expert pointed out that all the new positives cases were Cuban; of them, 23 were contacts of confirmed cases, the source of infection of 3 was not accurate and 16 were asymptomatic.

Dr. Duran added that the province with the greatest affectation was Havana, with 13 new cases; followed by Villa Clara, with ten as a result of a transmission event at a workplace; Artemisa, Matanzas and Ciego de Avila, with one each.

The National Director of Epidemiology reiterated there are more medical discharges reported than confirmed cases, but he warned that we cannot be complacent, so he called to comply with the protection measures and announced that more population studies in risk groups would be conducted in Cuba.