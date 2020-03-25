Humanity Demands an Effective Solution to Pandemic



HAVANA, Cuba.- Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Minister of Foreign Affairs, said humanity demands a definitive solution for the pandemic caused by the new Coronavirus.

The Cuban Chancellor points out in Twitter that the reality we face requires putting the will to act and solidarity, before inaction and selfishness; humanity demands an effective solution, together we can make it.

Rodriguez Parrilla highlights that despite the plight, Cuba offers its cooperation and faces with effort the requests for medical assistance from several countries in the region, including several members of the Association of Caribbean States.

In response to these requests for help to fight the pandemic, specialized medical brigades have recently departed for Venezuela, Nicaragua, Suriname, Grenada, Jamaica, and Italy.