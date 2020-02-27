Eusebio Leal receives Vatican recognition

HAVANA, Cuba.- Historian of Havana Eusebio Leal received this Thursday the diploma and toga accrediting him as Honorary Doctor in Legal Sciences and History of Law, by the Pontifical Lateran University of the Vatican.

Giampiero Gloder, the highest representative of the Holy See on the Island, gave the high teaching status to the intellectual and researcher, ratified with the approval of Pope Francis.

The ceremony, held at the headquarters of the Apostolic Nunciature in Havana, was attended by Cuban Deputy Prime Minister Roberto Morales and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Anayansi Rodriguez, among other leaders.

Likewise, the Archbishop of Havana, Cardinal Juan de la Caridad Garcia; the President of the Conference of Catholic Bishops of Cuba, Archbishop Emilio Aranguren, and other personalities of politics, government, culture and the Catholic Church.