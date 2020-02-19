Diaz-Canel Receives Partisan Leader of Panama

HAVANA, Cuba.- The President of the Republic, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez received on Tuesday afternoon companion Pedro Miguel Gonzalez Pinzon, Secretary General of the Democratic Revolutionary Party of Panama, who visits Cuba invited by the Central Committee of the Communist Party.

In a fraternal atmosphere, they discussed the historic relations of brotherhood between the two nations, and highlighted the decisive contribution to them of the Commander-in-Chief of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro Ruz, and General Omar Torrijos Herrera.

They also confirmed the interest in continuing to deepen the ties uniting the two parties and peoples.

During the meeting, the Panamanian leader expressed his satisfaction at visiting the island, and condemned the upsurge in the criminal blockade imposed on Cuba by President Donald Trump’s Administration.