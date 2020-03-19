Diaz-Canel highlights solidarity and humanist principles of Cuba

HAVANA, Cuba.- The President of the Republic of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, highlighted the responsibility and solidarity of the island in the operation of transporting the passengers of MS Braeman cruiser to the United Kingdom.

The Cuban President links his message with the information on the subject of Granma newspaper, which emphasizes that Cuba once again responded, serene and supportive, when it was needed in this extraordinary situation that threatened the lives of passengers and crew.

The cruiser docked on Wednesday at the Port of Mariel to begin the transfer of its passengers to Britain on four charter flights, as a result of agreements between the Cuban and British governments.

The ship carried five positive cases to Covid-19, and 40 other travelers under suspicion; why they were rejected at several ports in the Caribbean.