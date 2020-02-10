All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Cuban Vice-President Receives His Ugandan Counterpart

Salvador Valdes Mesa received the Vice-President of the Republic of Uganda, Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi.

HAVANA, Cuba.-The Cuban Vice President, Salvador Valdes Mesa received the Vice-President of the Republic of Uganda, Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi, who pays an official visit to Cuba.

During the cordial meeting, the two leaders discussed the good state of bilateral relations, and ratified the mutual will to strengthen them, in particular cooperation in health and education.

The Vice-President from Uganda was accompanied by the Minister of State for Education, John Muyingo; of Foreign Affairs, Henry Okello Oryem; of Minerals, Sarah Opendi Achieng; of Trade, Michael Kafabusa Werikhe, and of Veterans Affairs, Christopher Kibanzanga Mbalibula.

Ydael Jesus Perez Brito, first Deputy Minister of Agriculture; Anayansi Rodriguez, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs; Marcia Cobas Ruiz, Deputy Minister of Public Health, and Miriam Alpizar Santana, Deputy Minister of Education, also attended the meeting.

 

