Cuban President recalls Vilma Espin´s legacy



HAVANA, Cuba.- Cuba’s President Miguel Diaz-Canel recalled this Tuesday the legacy of revolutionary fighter and women’s rights defender, on her 90th birthday.

On Twitter Diaz-Canel called the founder of the Federation of Cuban Women as a paradigm of women, combatant, professional and leader in the fight for women’s and human rights.

The Cuban Head of State said the young women in the island pay tribute to her for the 90th anniversary of her birth, in facing a heroic fight against Covid-19, a disease caused by new coronavirus SARS-CoV-DOS.

Diaz-Canel shared a text by the leader of the Cuban Revolution, following the death of the heroine, where he said, the example of Vilma is now more necessary than ever. She devoted her whole life to fighting for women when most of them were discriminated against in Cuba.