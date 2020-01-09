Cuban President participates in inauguration of Legal Year.

HAVANA, Cuba.- The Cuban President, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez participated in the opening ceremony of the 2020 Legal Year, an expression of the strengthening of institutionalism of the justice system in Cuba.

Ruben Remigio, President of the Supreme Court of Justice of Cuba, wrote on Twitter: “The President is accompanied by Esteban Lazo Hernandez, president of the Council of State and of the National Assembly of People’s Power, as well as Jose Ramon Machado Ventura, Second Secretary of the Central Committee of the Party.”

The Supreme People’s Court is composed of the President, Vice-Presidents, Presidents of the Chambers of Justice, and other judges, and is led by a Governing Council.

It also comprises six chambers of justice: Criminal and Administrative Chamber, State Security Crimes Room, Labor Chamber, Economic Chamber and Military Chamber.