Cuban government continues action to save lives

HAVANA, Cuba.- After 43 days after the first cases confirmed to COVID-19 in the country, the Cuban Government, headed by President of the Republic Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez and Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz, continued on Wednesday the thorough analysis of the implementation of the Plan for the Prevention and Control of the new coronavirus, and its significance to continue saving lives.

As it is usually the case in these meetings, Public Health Minister Jose Angel Portal Miranda, updated on the situation presented by Cuba with the epidemic, where the territory with the highest incidence rate of the disease remains Island of Youth Special Municipality.

The Minister noted that in the last hours two new local transmission events were opened, totaling 34 in the island, located in 27 municipalities of 12 provinces, and on the Island of Youth. Regarding the two new events he reported that one of them is located in the Buenos Aires-Bella Vista People’s Council, of Camaguey municipality, and the other in Nicaragua People’s Council, of Banes municipality.

Dr. Portal Miranda also reported that in the last day 11,554 people were self-researched, 65 of them reported contacts with positive cases and 1,801 declared to have some symptomatology. Most of them were cared for by the family doctor.

Following up on the issue of fake data in self-research, the official commented that 587 people provided false information, most of which could not even be contacted as the addresses provided did not exist or the names were wrong. During the meeting it was ensured that this kind of behavior will begin to have the corresponding criminal treatment, in accordance with the provisions of Cuban legislation.

About the use of information provided by self-research, Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz, insisted on the importance of being able to visit, in addition to the people reported on the day, also those of other days that are pending.

Deputy Prime Minister Roberto Morales Ojeda took up again the matter concerning the quality of research, which must ensure an adequate follow-up to the population, so that each person can receive the required treatment.

Morales Ojeda also remarked the need to analyze in detail the functioning of hospitals and laboratories, and to comply with the terms established for the time when PCRs should be performed on suspects and contacts, an action providing greater vitality in the containment of the pandemic.

The Deputy Prime Minister also emphasized the importance of constantly requalifying all staff working in the different qualified institutions, so that they use means of protection properly, and guaranteeing appropriate biological safety measures at different locations.

During the working meeting, Minister of Domestic Trade Betsy Diaz Velszquez reported on the behavior of e-commerce, one of the measures taken in the country to maintain vitality of trade and contribute to social isolation. She stated that 17 virtual stores currently operate under this modality on Tuenvio.cu platform of CIMEX corporation and one of Caribbean stores, in the 5th and 42th shopping mall.

Regarding the operation of these sites, Diaz Velazquez commented that in recent days there have been numerous complaints and dissatisfactions from people, mainly related to excessive delays in the purchase processes and the drop of the platform, all this caused by the increase of this mode of purchase. “A multidisciplinary group of specialists is constantly working to solve the detected problems,” she said.

Furthermore, the Minister of Domestic Trade referred that after the purpose of promoting the use of the home delivery option, issues such as shipping fees were reviewed, while several shipments of Correos de Cuba and TransCimex were inserted since last April 13, which has allowed to make 817 deliveries to date, with an average of 105 daily.

“Without feeling at all satisfied,” the Minister valued, the efforts in home delivery are directed towards a better organization of work shifts in these entities and the optimization in the times to load vehicles, which will allow to ensure that all orders can be delivered in the 72-hour period established for it

Later, Deputy Prime Minister and head of Economy and Planning Alejandro Gil Fernandez detailed that, taking into account the need to continue promoting social isolation, it was decided to extend to May a set of measures already applied since April related to the payment of services such as water, gas, electricity, and others associated with telecommunications.

Regarding the latter sector, the Minister reported the new decision to incorporate the possibility of using the bonus with which recharges benefit from abroad also for internet consumption.

Updating about the confrontation of illegalities and their contribution to social isolation, Colonel Eddy Sierra Arias, second chief of the Directorate-General of the National Revolutionary Police, said that even though actions continue to be taken on people involved in different violations, it is possible to assure that the number of indiscipline by the population has been reduced, mainly related to the use of nasobuco and the realization of recreational activities on the streets.

Colonel Sierra further commented that 28 complaints on illicit economic activity and 289 related to hoarding and other crimes associated with the resale of products were made on Tuesday.

On this regard, the President of the Republic reiterated the need to continue fighting resellers and hoarders with all intent, as well as all the illegal sales by a group of people who take advantage of lines and the current situation.

Based on the epidemiological situation at the provinces of Havana and Villa Clara, their respective Governors accounted for the work carried out by their Defense councils.

Special emphasis was made by Prime MinisterManuel Marrero Cruz on the work in the isolation centers created in Havana, ensuring that they comply with the established protocols. Particularly about the province of Villa Clara, he insisted on the priority that it should continue to be given to the care of vulnerable people, especially elderly people living alone.

