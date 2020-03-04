Cuba will participate in meeting of Coordinators of CELAC



HAVANA, Cuba.- Anayansi Rodriguez Camejo, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Coordinator of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), heads the Cuban delegation that will participate in the First Meeting of National Coordinators.

Mirta Granda, director of Multilateral Political Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reported on Twitter that the meeting will take place on Thursday at the Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a country that assumed the pro tempore presidency of the organization on January 8.

CELAC is an indispensable, legitimate, unitary and diverse mechanism for political dialogue and integration, which brings together, under a common purpose, the 33 States of Our America.

This organization was founded in February 2010 during the Summit of the Unit of Latin America and the Caribbean, in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.