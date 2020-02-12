Cuba will not yield to threats, pressures and sanctions

HAVANA, Cuba.- The President of the Republic of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez assured via Twitter that the country will not give in to threats, pressures and sanctions from the United States Government, in reference to an article from Granma newspaper.

The article refers how the economic, trade and financial blockade implemented by the United States over the past 60 years has been brutally intensified in recent months, with increasingly restrictive measures.

According to Cuban Chancellor Bruno Rodriguez, the escalation of the siege against the island is growing brutally at a rate of one measure per week with Donald Trump’s Administration in power.

In 2019, Rodriguez explained at the UN that the U.S. Government increased its hostility, imposed additional pitfalls on foreign trade, and increased the pursuit of Cuba´s banking-financial relations with the rest of the world.