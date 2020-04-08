Cuba will apply necessary measures to avoid risks before Covid-19

Havana, Cuba.- Health authorities ratified today that the necessary measures will be applied, including the limited and complete quarantine, where it is essential to avoid the risk of people and take care of the health of the population.

The Minister of Public Health, José Angel Portal, explained at a press conference that although these provisions are from the epidemic phase of Covid-19, they are already included in the current indigenous local transmission, decreed this Tuesday.

He indicated that to the extent that the epidemiological situation warrants, quarantine will be implemented for neighborhoods, blocks, popular councils, municipalities and provinces, always with the principle of caring for the population, ‘that will always be the reason,’ he said.

Portal insisted that the country has entered the limited indigenous transmission phase of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the cause of Covid-19, so that isolation measures are intensified according to the evolution of the pandemic.

After the confirmation of cases not connected with travelers who arrived from abroad in small towns or institutions, the island’s authorities take extreme steps in the most affected territories to stop the development of the Covid-19.

Active local transmission events were detected in Varadero, Matanzas; Consolación del Sur, in Pinar del Río; Florencia, in Ciego de Ávila; Florida, in Camagüey; Gibara, in Holguín and the popular council El Carmelo, in the neighborhood of El Vedado, in Havana.

In reporting at a press conference on the world and country situation of the behavior of Covid-19, Portal reported 61 new confirmed cases for a cumulative 457 people infected.

Of that number, he said, 400 patients maintain a stable clinical evolution, while adding 12 deaths (one more in the last 24 hours after Tuesday’s report), 10 in critical condition, six serious and 27 medical discharges.