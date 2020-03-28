Cuba Reports 39 New Cases with Covid-19

HAVANA, Cuba.- The National Director of Epidemiology, of the Ministry of Public Health, Francisco Duran, reported that 39 new cases were confirmed with COVID-19, for a total of in Cuba, and announced the death of 52-year-old Cuban citizen from Villa Clara, who had a history of diabetes mellitus, high blood pressure and chronic pneumopathy.

Duran said one patient was reported in critical condition and 2 severe, adding that two thousand people are admitted for clinical-epidemiological surveillance, and 730 suspects.

The official pointed out that 329 cases were studied yesterday for COVID-19, and 39 of them were positive.

He said more than 31,000 people are being monitored in their homes, from Primary Health Care.

They’re All Cubans

The National Director of Epidemiology, of the Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Francisco Duran, explained that the 39 cases confirmed with COVID-19 yesterday in the country are all Cuban, from Matanzas, Pinar del Rio, Havana, Santiago de Cuba, Cienfuegos, Villa Clara, Sancti Spíritus, Ciego de Avila, and Granma.

Of those, Dr. Duran added, 25 have as a source of infection abroad, that is, they have been incubating the disease from the United States, Spain, Panama, Mexico, Guyana, Peru, Haiti, Canada, and Nicaragua.

The official said that another 10 positive cases are close contacts of patients who have already been confirmed; as obviously the risk is very high, they are admitted to a hospital as contacts, and thus they were detected with COVID-19. The expert pointed out that four cases were contacts referred to foreigners from at-risk countries.

The National Director of Epidemiology said this Saturday that Cuba moved on to the beginning of an epidemic stage, or stage 2, so it is important that the population complies with protection measures such as the use of nasobuco, maintaining the distance between people and hygiene.

To another question from the foreign press about when the highest peak of cases will occur in the country, Duran said that there are researchers, including geographers and mathematicians, doing analysis of what the progression of the disease would be, which changes as the population is aware and meets the guidelines.

The official explained that between Monday and Tuesday they should give him an estimated figure and assured that the country prepares for a worse time.

Duran added that Cuba accumulates 1368 samples analyzed, of which 119 cases have been positive.