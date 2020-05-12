

HAVANA, Cuba- At the close of yesterday, May 11, 148 patients are admitted to hospitals for epidemiological clinical surveillance. Another 3,000 people are monitored in their homes from Primary Health Care.

For COVID-19, 975 samples were studied, resulting in 21 positive samples. The country accumulates 71 thousand 157 samples made and one thousand 804 positive (2.5%). Therefore, at the close of yesterday, 21 new cases are confirmed, for a cumulative figure of one thousand 804 in the country.

The 21 new cases confirmed were Cuban. Of them, 20 (95.2%) confirmed case contacts and of one (4.7%) the source of infection is not accurate.

Of the 21 diagnosed cases, 12 (57.1%) were men and nine (42.8%) women. By age group, the most affected were: under 40 with nine (42.8%) and 40 to 60 with nine (42.8%). 80.9% (17) of positive cases were asymptomatic.

The places of residence of the 74 confirmed cases by provinces and municipalities are as follows:

Havana: 19 cases (9 of Playa municipality; 3 of Centro Habana municipality; Cotorro and La Habana del Este with 2 cases each; San Miguel, La Lisa and Marianao with 1 case each).

Matanzas: 1 case (from Limonar municipality).

Ciego de Avila: 1 case (from Ciego de Avila municipality).

Details of the 21 confirmed cases:

Havana

55-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Cotorro municipality, Havana province. A contact of previously confirmed cases, related to event at the Provincial Social Care Center. 18 contacts are kept under surveillance.

55-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Centro Habana municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case. 9 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 40, resident in Playa municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case. 19 contacts are kept under surveillance.

59-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in La Lisa municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case. 11 contacts are kept under surveillance.

67-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in San Miguel del Padron municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case. 11 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 85, resident in Centro Habana municipality, Havana province. The source of infection is being investigated. 10 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 55, resident in Centro Habana municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case. 11 contacts are kept under surveillance.

59-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in La Habana del Este municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case. 11 contacts are kept under surveillance.

45-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in La Habana del Este municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case. 9 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 25, resident in Playa municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case. 63 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 53, resident in Playa municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case. 63 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 27, resident in Playa municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case. 63 contacts are kept under surveillance.

38-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Playa municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case. 63 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 9 months, resident in Playa municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case. 63 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 34, resident in Playa municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case. 63 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 38, resident in Playa municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case. 63 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 23, resident in Marianao municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case.14 contacts are kept under surveillance.

73-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Cotorro municipality, Havana province. A contact of previously confirmed cases, related to event at the Provincial Social Care Center. 18 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 52, resident in Playa municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case. 63 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Matanzas

Cuban citizen, 38, resident in Limonar municipality, Matanzas province. A contact of previously confirmed cases.12 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Ciego de Avila

Cuban citizen, 38, resident in Ciego de Avila municipality, province of the same name. A contact of previously confirmed cases. 10 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Of the 1,804 patients diagnosed with the disease, 447 confirmed remain admitted in hospitals, and of them 443 (99.1%) have a stable clinical evolution. There are 78 deaths (one yesterday), two evacuees and one thousand 277 recovered patients (48 more yesterday). Two patients in a critical condition and two patients in a serious condition are reported.

Patients reported in a critical condition:

83-year-old Cuban citizen, she resides in Bauta municipality, Artemisa province. History of arterial hypertension, diabetes mellitus and vascular brain disease. She was transferred with a diagnosis of bronchopneumonia of the community to complete treatment at Ivan Portuondo Hospital in Artemisa. She is in a coma, Glasgow in 3 points, without bleeding, in mechanical ventilation, controlled mode. Hemodynamically unstable, supported with chest norepinephrine Rx. with inflammatory lesions spread in both lung fields. She is reported in a critical condition.

85-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Villa Clara. She went to her health area for developing a dry cough, expectoration and shortness of breath, being referred as a suspect. While admitted she made a worsening of her breathing chart and was moved to Intensive Therapy where she was received in acute respiratory failure, with distal cyanosis. She is afebrile, in mechanical ventilation, severe respiratory distress. She is reported in a critical condition.

Patients reported in a serious condition:

58-year-old Cuban citizen. He comes from Plaza de la Revolucion municipality. Personal pathological history of high blood pressure, bronchial asthma and right lung apex cyst. He is afebrile, spontaneously ventilating with supplemental oxygen. Hemodynamically stable. Rx chest with injuries left-based and 2/3 lower inflammatory of right hemithorax. He is reported in a serious condition.

47-year-old Cuban citizen. Personal pathological background: high blood pressure, nephrectomy with left adrenalectomy for kidney tumor two years ago. He began with fever, a dry cough, slight shortness of breath and diarrhea. He was received in Intensive Care Therapy that same day, conscious, oriented, with clear and coherent language, spontaneously breathing without oxygen support, slight dry skin and mucous membranes. He is afebrile, spontaneously ventilating, and hemodynamically stable. Rx. chest with paracardiac inflammatory infiltrate right and left lung base. He is reported in a serious condition.

58-year-old Cuban citizen died, residing in Matanzas. Personal pathological background: lung neoplasia with three years of evolution. Patient admitted to room by obstructive jaundice, urinary tract infection for study. Acute cholangitis was diagnosed, emergency surgery performed. Later he was admitted to therapy for worsening, elevated creatinine and leukocytosis of 17000, with widespread infection. Hemodialysis and antibiotic treatment with Meronem and Linezolid were performed. He had high fever, chills, tachycardia, which was increased with the presence of polypnea, hypotension, and oligoanuria, in the complementary metabolic acidemia, elevated creatinine, and leukocytosis. He was intubated and ventilated in controlled mode, supported by vasoactive amines. He made a cardiac arrest in asystole, CPR performed that was not effective. We deeply regret what happened and convey to his family and friends our deepest condolences.

Until May 11, 184 countries with COVID-19 cases are reported, 4 million 063 thousand 525 confirmed cases (+77 thousand 406) and 282 thousand 244 deaths (+ 3 thousand 430) with a lethality of 6.95% (-0.04).

In the Americas region, there are one million 772 thousand confirmed cases (+35 thousand 912), 43.62% of the total reported cases in the world. 105 thousand 317 deaths (+ 2 thousand 057) with a lethality of 5.94% (-0.01).