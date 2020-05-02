Cuba confirms 74 new positive cases to Covid-19

HAVANA, Cuba.- At the close of yesterday, May 1, 2 thousand 792 patients are admitted to hospitals for epidemiological clinical surveillance. Another 3,796 people are monitored in their homes from Primary Health Care.

2 thousand 097 samples were studied for COVID-19, resulting in 74 positive samples. The country accumulates 51 thousand 506 samples made and a thousand 611 positive (3.1%). Therefore, at the close of yesterday, 74 new cases are confirmed, for a cumulative figure of one thousand 611 in the country.

The 74 new cases confirmed were Cuban. Of them, 70 (94.6%) confirmed cases´ contacts and 4 (5.4%) the source of infection is not accurate.

Of the 74 diagnosed cases, 65 (87.8%) were men and 9 (12.2%) women. The age groups most affected were: 40 – 60 with 32 cases (43.2%), followed by those over 60 with 30 cases (40.5%). 87.8% (65) of positive cases were asymptomatic.

The places of residence of the 74 confirmed cases by provinces and municipalities are as follows:

Havana: 64 cases: (58 from Cotorro municipality, 4 from Centro Habana municipality, San Miguel del Padron and Cerro municipalities with 1 each)

Matanzas: 1 case (1 from Cardenas municipality)

Villa Clara: 1 case (1 from Santa Clara municipality)

Ciego de Avila: 2 cases (1 from Ciego de Avila municipality, 1 from Moron municipality)

Holguin: 2 cases (2 from Holguin municipality)

Granma: 2 cases (2 from Guisa municipality)

Guantanamo: 1 case (1 from Maisi municipality)

Island of Youth Special Municipality: 1 case

Details of the 74 confirmed cases:

Havana

74-year-old Cuban citizen residing in Cotorro municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case, related to event at the Provincial Social Care Center. 10 contacts are kept under surveillance.

60-year-old Cuban citizen residing in Cotorro municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case, related to event at the Provincial Social Care Center. 10 contacts are kept under surveillance.

73-year-old Cuban citizen residing in Cotorro municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case, related to event at the Provincial Social Care Center. 29 contacts are kept under surveillance.

56-year-old Cuban citizen residing in Cotorro municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case, related to event at the Provincial Social Care Center. 27 contacts are kept under surveillance.

61-year-old Cuban citizen residing in Cotorro municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case, related to event at the Provincial Social Care Center. 27 contacts are kept under surveillance.

77-year-old Cuban citizen residing in Cotorro municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case, related to event at the Provincial Social Care Center. 27 contacts are kept under surveillance.

54-year-old Cuban citizen residing in Cotorro municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case, related to event at the Provincial Social Care Center. 27 contacts are kept under surveillance.

60-year-old Cuban citizen residing in Cotorro municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case, related to event at the Provincial Social Care Center. 27 contacts are kept under surveillance.

59-year-old Cuban citizen residing in Cotorro municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case, related to event at the Provincial Social Care Center. 27 contacts are kept under surveillance.

64-year-old Cuban citizen residing in Cotorro municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case, related to event at the Provincial Social Care Center. 27 contacts are kept under surveillance.

59-year-old Cuban citizen residing in Cotorro municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case, related to event at the Provincial Social Care Center. 27 contacts are kept under surveillance.

70-year-old Cuban citizen residing in Cotorro municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case, related to event at the Provincial Social Care Center. 27 contacts are kept under surveillance.

69-year-old Cuban citizen residing in Cotorro municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case, related to event at the Provincial Social Care Center. 27 contacts are kept under surveillance.

65-year-old Cuban citizen residing in Cotorro municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case, related to event at the Provincial Social Care Center. 27 contacts are kept under surveillance.

63-year-old Cuban citizen residing in Cotorro municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case, related to event at the Provincial Social Care Center. 27 contacts are kept under surveillance.

55-year-old Cuban citizen residing in Cotorro municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case, related to event at the Provincial Social Care Center. 27 contacts are kept under surveillance.

57-year-old Cuban citizen residing in Cotorro municipality, Havana province. A contact of suspected cases related to event at the Provincial Social Care Center. 27 contacts are kept under surveillance.

57-year-old Cuban citizen residing in Cotorro municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case, related to event at the Provincial Social Care Center. 27 contacts are kept under surveillance.

63-year-old Cuban citizen residing in Cotorro municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case, related to event at the Provincial Social Care Center. 27 contacts are kept under surveillance.

50-year-old Cuban citizen residing in Cotorro municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case, related to event at the Provincial Social Care Center. 27 contacts are kept under surveillance.

63-year-old Cuban citizen residing in Cotorro municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case, related to event at the Provincial Social Care Center.27 contacts are kept under surveillance.

48-year-old Cuban citizen residing in Cotorro municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case, related to event at the Provincial Social Care Center. 27 contacts are kept under surveillance.

A 50-year-old Cuban citizen residing in Cotorro municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case, related to event at the Provincial Social Care Center. 27 contacts are kept under surveillance.

73-year-old Cuban citizen residing in Cotorro municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case, related to event at the Provincial Social Care Center. 27 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 84, residing in Cotorro municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case, related to event at the Provincial Social Care Center. 27 contacts are kept under surveillance.

64-year-old Cuban citizen residing in Cotorro municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case, related to event at the Provincial Social Care Center. 27 contacts are kept under surveillance.

79-year-old Cuban citizen residing in Cotorro municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case, related to event at the Provincial Social Care Center. 27 contacts are kept under surveillance.

52-year-old Cuban citizen residing in Cotorro municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case, related to event at the Provincial Social Care Center. 27 contacts are kept under surveillance.

60-year-old Cuban citizen residing in Cotorro municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case, related to event at the Provincial Social Care Center. 27 contacts are kept under surveillance.

55-year-old Cuban citizen residing in Cotorro municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case, related to event at the Provincial Social Care Center. 27 contacts are kept under surveillance.

59-year-old Cuban citizen residing in Cotorro municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case, related to event at the Provincial Social Care Center. 27 contacts are kept under surveillance.

64-year-old Cuban citizen residing in Cotorro municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case, related to event at the Provincial Social Care Center. 27 contacts are kept under surveillance.

59-year-old Cuban citizen residing in Cotorro municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case, related to event at the Provincial Social Care Center. 27 contacts are kept under surveillance.

48-year-old Cuban citizen residing in Cotorro municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case, related to event at the Provincial Social Care Center. 27 contacts are kept under surveillance.

59-year-old Cuban citizen residing in Cotorro municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case, related to event at the Provincial Social Care Center. 27 contacts are kept under surveillance.

56-year-old Cuban citizen residing in Cotorro municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case, related to event at the Provincial Social Care Center. 27 contacts are kept under surveillance.

50-year-old Cuban citizen residing in Cotorro municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case, related to event at the Provincial Social Care Center. 27 contacts are kept under surveillance.

67-year-old Cuban citizen residing in T Cotorro municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case, related to event at the Provincial Social Care Center. 27 contacts are kept under surveillance.

69-year-old Cuban citizen residing in Cotorro municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case, related to event at the Provincial Social Care Center. 27 contacts are kept under surveillance.

53-year-old Cuban citizen residing in Cotorro municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case, related to event at the Provincial Social Care Center. 27 contacts are kept under surveillance.

58-year-old Cuban citizen residing in Cotorro municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case, related to event at the Provincial Social Care Center. 27 contacts are kept under surveillance.

67-year-old Cuban citizen residing in Cotorro municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case, related to event at the Provincial Social Care Center. 27 contacts are kept under surveillance.

68-year-old Cuban citizen residing in Cotorro municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case, related to event at the Provincial Social Care Center. 27 contacts are kept under surveillance.

57-year-old Cuban citizen residing in Cotorro municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case, related to event at the Provincial Social Care Center. 27 contacts are kept under surveillance.

66-year-old Cuban citizen residing in Cotorro municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case, related to event at the Provincial Social Care Center. 27 contacts are kept under surveillance.

58-year-old Cuban citizen residing in Cotorro municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case, related to event at the Provincial Social Care Center. 27 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 82, living in Cotorro municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case, related to event at the Provincial Social Care Center. 27 contacts are kept under surveillance.

72-year-old Cuban citizen residing in Cotorro municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case, related to event at the Provincial Social Care Center. 27 contacts are kept under surveillance.

52-year-old Cuban citizen residing in Cotorro municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case, related to event at the Provincial Social Care Center. 27 contacts are kept under surveillance.

78-year-old Cuban citizen residing in Cotorro municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case, related to event at the Provincial Social Care Center. 27 contacts are kept under surveillance.

54-year-old Cuban citizen residing in Cotorro municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case, related to event at the Provincial Social Care Center. 27 contacts are kept under surveillance.

64-year-old Cuban citizen residing in Cotorro municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case, related to event at the Provincial Social Care Center. 27 contacts are kept under surveillance.

62-year-old Cuban citizen residing in Cotorro municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case, related to event at the Provincial Social Care Center. 27 contacts are kept under surveillance.

53-year-old Cuban citizen residing in Cotorro municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case, related to event at the Provincial Social Care Center. 27 contacts are kept under surveillance.

76-year-old Cuban citizen residing in Cotorro municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case, related to event at the Provincial Social Care Center. 27 contacts are kept under surveillance.

62-year-old Cuban citizen residing in Cotorro municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case, related to event at the Provincial Social Care Center. 27 contacts are kept under surveillance.

59-year-old Cuban citizen residing in Cotorro municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case, related to event at the Provincial Social Care Center. 27 contacts are kept under surveillance.

63-year-old Cuban citizen residing in Cotorro municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case, related to event at the Provincial Social Care Center. 27 contacts are kept under surveillance.

21-year-old Cuban citizen residing in Cerro municipality, Havana province. A contact of suspected cases. 12 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 21, residing in San Miguel del Padron municipality, Havana province. The source of infection is being investigated. 17 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 49, residing in Centro Habana municipality, Havana province. The source of infection is being investigated. 12 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen of 14 years residing in Centro Habana municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case. 13 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen of 26 years residing in Centro Habana municipality, Havana province. A contact of a suspected case. 15 contacts are kept under surveillance.

39-year-old Cuban citizen residing in Centro Habana municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case. 19 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Matanzas

Cuban citizen, 30, residing in Cardenas municipality, Matanzas province. A contact of previously confirmed cases. 17 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Villa Clara

43-year-old Cuban citizen living in Santa Clara municipality, Villa Clara province. The source of infection is being investigated. 14 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Ciego de Avila

26-year-old Cuban citizen residing in Moron municipality, Ciego de Avila province. A contact of a suspected case. 10 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen of 26 years residing in Ciego de Avila municipality, province of the same name. A contact of a previously confirmed case. 11 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Holguín

Cuban citizen, 87, residing in Holguin municipality, province of the same name. The source of infection is being investigated. 11 contacts are kept under surveillance.

36-year-old Cuban citizen residing in Holguin municipality, province of the same name. A contact of a previously confirmed case.12 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Granma

21-year-old Cuban citizen residing in Guisa municipality, Granma province. A contact of suspected cases.16 contacts are kept under surveillance.

20-year-old Cuban citizen living in Guisa municipality, Granma province. A contact of suspected cases. 11 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Guantanamo

Cuban citizen of 38 years residing in Maisi municipality, Guantanamo province. The source of infection is being investigated. 32 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Island of Youth

48-year-old Cuban citizen residing in Island of Youth Special Municipality. A contact of a previously confirmed case. 13 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Of the 1,611 patients diagnosed with the disease, 778 remain active cases, and of them 767 have a stable clinical evolution. There are 66 deaths (two yesterday), two evacuees and 765 medical discharges (51 more yesterday). Four patients are reported in a critical condition and seven patients in a serious condition.

Patients reported in a critical condition:

Cuban citizen, 77, from the Nursing Home of Villa Clara. A history of senile dementia. She is received in Intensive Care Therapy with respiratory failure and major dehydration, a right collarbone fracture is observed. She has thick bronchial secretions, with mechanical ventilation. Hemodynamically stable. Rx chest light parahilar right veil. She remains reported in a critical condition.

85-year-old Cuban citizen from the Nursing Home, Santa Clara. History of arterial hypertension, ischemic cardiopathy, chronic renal insufficiency and senile dementia. He had general condition intake, polypnea and peribucal cyanosis, presents blood gas with severe hypoxemia and is transferred for Intensive Care Therapy. He is maintained with mechanical ventilation, moderate respiratory distress. In the RX a hyper dense image is observed in the right base in triangular shape, with a vertex towards hilum, so there is a possibility of pulmonary thromboembolism. He’s had hypokalemia. Hemodynamically stable. He remains reported in a critical condition.

75-year-old Cuban citizen. She resides in Villa Clara. With a history of arterial hypertension and diabetes mellitus. She has an unstable respiratory dynamics, mechanical ventilation starts. Hemodynamically stable. Chest Rx with radiological worsening, interstitial inflammatory lesions on both bases. Culture with Staphylococcus aureus is received. She remains reported in a critical condition.

69-year-old Cuban citizen, admitted to the Fermin Valdes Dominguez Hospital in Holguín. Personal pathological background: diabetes mellitus and ischemic cardiopathy. He is hemodynamically stable. Chest Rx, re-expanded left lung with Atelectasis, maintains cottony-looking bilateral opacity located at base and region for right cardiac, as well as veil opacity that occupies entire left hemithorax. He remains reported in a critical condition.

Patients reported in a serious condition:

66-year-old Cuban citizen resides in Island of Youth Special Municipality. History of diabetes mellitus and obesity. She was transferred to Intensive Care Therapy for increasing ferritin values and hemoglobin with a tendency to decrease. She is clinically well, afebrile, without respiratory manifestations, breathing spontaneously. Hemodynamically stable. Normal chest Rx. She is reported in a serious condition.

54-year-old Cuban citizen lives in Plaza de la Revolucion, Havana. History of arterial hypertension. He entered with cough, fever, decay and progressive shortness of breath. He is afebrile, spontaneously ventilating. Hemodynamically stable. Chest Rx with inflammatory lesions in lower 2/3 of left hemithorax and middle right lung lobe. He is reported in a serious condition.

23-year-old Cuban citizen, she resides in Havana. She has a history of high blood pressure. She entered Intensive Care Therapy for precordial pain and shortness of breath. She is afebrile, spontaneously ventilating. Hemodynamically stable. She is reported in a serious condition.

45-year-old Cuban citizen, she resides in Marianao municipality. She was transferred to Intensive Care Therapy for developing fever, polypnea marked with hypo saturation and decreased partial oxygen pressure in blood gas and radiological worsening. She is afebrile, spontaneously ventilating with oxygen supplementation. The physical exam revels crackles in the lower two-thirds of both lung fields. Hemodynamically stable. Rx chest with bilateral interstitial infiltration injuries. She is reported in a serious condition.

49-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Santiago de Cuba municipality. With a history of arterial hypertension. He is afebrile, extubated, ventilating. Hemodynamically stable. Rx thorax without modification, inflammatory lesions spread in both hemithorax, left predominance. He reports in a serious condition.

69-year-old Cuban citizen from Guantanamo municipality. With a history of arterial hypertension, diabetes mellitus, chronic renal insufficiency, ischemic vascular brain disease and prostrated. He began with severe shortness of breath, tachycardia and hypotension, it is interpreted as a fine branched pulmonary thromboembolism and he is moves for Intensive Care Therapy. He is conscious, afebrile, ventilates spontaneously. Hemodynamically stable. He is reported in a serious condition.

66-year-old Cuban citizen, she resides in Santiago de Cuba. With a history of senile dementia and confined to bed. She is conscious, uncooperative. Hemodynamically stable, with atrial fibrillation associated with 3rd degree atrioventricular blockage. She is reported in a serious condition.

Unfortunately, two deaths occurred:

59-year-old Cuban citizen, she resided in Plaza de la Revolucion municipality, Havana province. Personal pathological background: bronchial asthma, obesity. She was admitted due to shortness of breath, persistent dry cough, decay and fever. In the chest Rx, right pulmonary-based interstitial infiltrate lesions were observed. She had intensified dyspnea, crackles were auscultated in both lung fields, high fever, leukocytosis of 14000, to predominance of polymorphonuclears. Unstable hemodynamically supported with amines, intubated and ventilated in prone controlled mode position. She maintained refractory hypoxemia. In the morning of April 30 she made cardiorespiratory arrest in asystole. Cardiopulmonary resuscitation maneuvers were performed for 30 minutes. She comes out with hypotension, decreased diuresis, sustained tachycardia, metabolic acidemia, persisting hypoxemia. In the morning of May 1, she had a new cardiorespiratory arrest, cardiopulmonary resuscitation maneuvers were performed that are not effective, and she was declared dead at 2:40 am. We deeply regret what happened and convey to her family and friends our deepest condolences.

87-year-old Cuban citizen, he resided in Holguin. Personal pathological background: high blood pressure, ischemic heart disease, uncaught hip fracture (external fixation), confined to bed. He was admitted due to present cough, expectoration, fever and decay, with the diagnosis of bronchopneumonia and suspicion of COVID-19. There was worsening of dyspnea, persistence of fever and in the Rx inflammatory lesions appear in both lung fields, he was moved to the Intensive Care Unit, where he was maintained with treatment, ventilating spontaneously and with stability of the clinical picture. On May 1, he suddenly made a cardiorespiratory arrest, cardiopulmonary resuscitation maneuvers that are not effective. He died at 10:30 a.m. We deeply regret what happened and convey to his family and friends our deepest condolences.

As of May 1, 183 countries with COVID-19 cases are reported with 3 million 214 thousand 256 confirmed cases (+83 thousand 456) and 232 thousand 570 deaths (+5 thousand 519) with a lethality of 7.24% (-0.01).

In the Americas region there are 339,000 confirmed cases (+45 thousand 933), 41.67% of the total reported cases worldwide with 77 thousand 578 deaths (+2 thousand 987) with a lethality of 5.79% (+0.03).