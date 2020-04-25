Cuba Accumulates 1,337 Confirmed People with Covid-19



HAVANA, Cuba.- At the close of yesterday, April 24, 3,462 patients are admitted to hospitals for epidemiological clinical surveillance. Another 6,560 people are monitored in their homes from Primary Health Care.

For COVID-19, 857 samples were studied, resulting in 52 positive samples. The country accumulates 37 thousand 991 samples carried out and one thousand 337 positive (3.5%). Therefore, at the close of yesterday, 52 new cases are confirmed, for a cumulative figure of 1,337 in the country.

The 52 new confirmed cases were Cuban. Of them, 34 (65.3%) confirmed cases´ contacts and 18 (34.6%) the source of infection is not accurate.

Of the 52 diagnosed cases, 29 (55.7%) were men and 23 (44.2%) women. The worst-affected age groups were: under 40, 25 cases (48.1%), followed by the group of more than 60 with 15 cases (28.8%). 53.8% (28) of positive cases were asymptomatic.

Places of residence of the 52 confirmed cases by provinces and municipalities are as follows:

Havana: 29 (4 cases in Centro Habana and La Habana del Este; 3 cases in Guanabacoa and Boyeros; 2 cases in Plaza de la Revolucion, Playa, Cerro, Diez de Octubre and San Miguel del Padron; 1 case in La Habana Vieja, Marianao, La Lisa, Cotorro and Arroyo Naranjo)

Mayabeque: 11 (7 cases from the municipality of San Jose de las Lajas municipality; 2 cases from Melena del Sur; 1 case from Batabano and Guines)

Matanzas: 4 (3 from Matanzas municipality and 1 from Jovellanos)

Cienfuegos: 1 (from Cienfuegos municipality)

Villa Clara: 2 (from Santa Clara municipality)

Camaguey: 1 (from Camaguey municipality)

Island of Youth Special Municipality: 4

Details of the 52 confirmed cases:

Havana

57-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Centro Habana, Havana province. The source of infection is being investigated. 13 contacts are kept under surveillance.

84-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Guanabacoa, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case. 44 contacts are kept under surveillance.

32-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Cerro, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case. 12 contacts are kept under surveillance.

69-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Diez de Octubre, Havana province. The source of infection is being investigated.10 contacts are kept under surveillance.

32-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Centro Habana, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case.14 contacts are kept under surveillance.

57-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Cotorro, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case. 10 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 15, resident in Boyeros, Havana province. C A contact of a previously confirmed case. 33 contacts are kept under surveillance.

12-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Boyeros, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case. 33 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 5, resident in San Miguel del Padron, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case. 13 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 20 days, resident in Guanabacoa, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case. 11 contacts are kept under surveillance.

85-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Centro Habana, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case. 16 contacts are kept under surveillance.

77-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in La Habana Vieja, Havana province. The source of infection is being investigated. 19 contacts are kept under surveillance.

75-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in La Habana del Este, Havana province. The source of infection is being investigated.14 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 34, resident in San Miguel del Padron, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case.16 contacts are kept under surveillance.

63-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Plaza de la Revolucion, Havana province. The source of infection is investigated. 10 contacts are kept under surveillance.

56-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in La Habana del Este, Havana province. The source of infection is being investigated. 12 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 47, resident in Playa, Havana province.The source of infection is being investigated.19 contacts are kept under surveillance.

79-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Marianao, Havana province. The source of infection is being investigated.15 contacts are kept under surveillance.

51-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Cerro, Havana province. A contact of previously confirmed cases.15 contacts are kept under surveillance.

21-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Guanabacoa, Havana province. The source of infection is being investigated. 19 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 59, resident in Diez de Octubre, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case. 13 contacts are kept under surveillance.

57-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Plaza de la Revolucion, Havana province. The source of infection is being investigated. 6 contacts are kept under surveillance.

69-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Arroyo Naranjo, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case. 10 contacts are kept under surveillance.

57-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Centro Habana, Havana province.The source of infection is being investigated.10 contacts are kept under surveillance.

18-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in La Habana del Este, Havana province. A contact of suspicious cases. 6 contacts are kept under surveillance.

63-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Playa, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case.12 contacts are kept under surveillance.

47-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Boyeros, Havana province. A contact of previously confirmed cases. 33 contacts are kept under surveillance.

47-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in La Lisa, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case.18 contacts are kept under surveillance.

19-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in La Habana del Este, Havana province. A contact of suspicious cases. 6 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Mayabeque

25-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in San Jose, Mayabeque province. The source of infection is being investigated.12 contacts are kept under surveillance.

36-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in San Jose de las Lajas, Mayabeque province. A contact of previously confirmed cases. 27 contacts are kept under surveillance.

73-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Melena del Sur, Mayabeque province. A contact of previously confirmed cases. 27 contacts are kept under surveillance.

27-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in San Jose de las Lajas, Mayabeque province. A contact of previously confirmed cases.16 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 15, resident in San Jose de las Lajas, Mayabeque province. Contact of previously confirmed cases. 15 contacts are kept under surveillance.

13-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in San Jose de las Lajas, Mayabeque province. A contact of previously confirmed cases.10 contacts are kept under surveillance.

27-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in San Jose de las Lajas, Mayabeque province. A contact of previously confirmed cases. 21 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 5, resident in San Jose de las Lajas, Mayabeque province. A contact of previously confirmed cases. 16 contacts are kept under surveillance.

44-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Batabano, Mayabeque province. A contact of previously confirmed cases.11 contacts are kept under surveillance.

31-year-old Cuban citizen, resident of Guines, Mayabeque province. A contact of previously confirmed cases.14 contacts are kept under surveillance.

34-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Melena del Sur, Mayabeque province. A contact of previously confirmed cases.15 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Matanzas

76-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Jovellanos, Matanzas province. The source of infection is being investigated.14 contacts are kept under surveillance.

80-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Matanzas, province of the same name. The source of infection is being investigated.14 contacts are kept under surveillance.

66-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Matanzas, province of the same name. The source of infection is being investigated.18 contacts are kept under surveillance.

73-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Matanzas, province of the same name. The source of infection is being investigated.14 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Villa Clara

82-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Santa Clara, Villa Clara province. A contact of a previously confirmed case. 36 contacts are kept under surveillance.

20-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Santa Clara, Villa Clara province. A contact of a previously confirmed case. 36 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cienfuegos

15-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Cienfuegos, province of the same name. The source of infection is being investigated.19 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Camagüey

7-year-old Cuban citizen, a resident of Camaguey, a province of the same name. A contact of a previously confirmed case.14 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Island of Youth

52-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Island of Youth Special Municipality. A contact of a previously confirmed case.14 contacts are kept under surveillance.

26-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Island of Youth Special Municipality. A contact of a previously confirmed case. 12 contacts are kept under surveillance.

37-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Island of Youth Special Municipality. A contact of a previously confirmed case. 14 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 29 age, resident in Island of Youth Special Municipality. A contact of a previously confirmed case.12 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Of the 1,337 patients diagnosed with the disease, 836 have a stable clinical evolution, 51 deaths (two in the day), two evacuated and 437 medical discharges (21 more yesterday) reported. Six patients are reported in a critical condition and five patients in a serious condition.

Patients reported in a critical condition:

59-year-old Cuban citizen. She resides in Pinar del Rio. History of High blood pressure. Patient admitted at the end of March for respiratory sepsis at Abel Santa Maria Hospital where she leaves with negative PCR. On April 20, she returns due to 380C fever, wet cough and decay, PCR repeated and is positive, she is moved to Leon Cuervo Rubio Hospital. In early morning she made a picture of hypoglycemia with consciousness disorders and is transferred to Intensive Care Therapy. She is hemodynamically stable. She is reported in a critical condition.

Cuban citizen, 84, resident in Plaza de la Revolucion municipality. No pathological history is collected .She presents abundant bronchial secretions, ventilated with moderate respiratory distress. Hemodynamically stable. Rx. chest inflammatory lesions covering all left hemithorax and 2/3 lower right hemithorax. She remains reported in a critical condition.

Cuban citizen, 54 He resides in Plaza de la Revolucion municipality. Havana. History of high blood pressure. He is admitted in Intermediate Care with coughing, fever, decay and progressive shortness of breath, he was ventilated and moved to Intensive Care Therapy. He is kept ventilated, with moderate respiratory distress. Hemodynamically stable. Rx. chest with inflammatory lesions covering both hemithorax. It remains reported in critical condition.

59-year-old Cuban citizen, she resides in Havana. History of bronchial asthma and morbid obesity. She developed coughing, decay and progressive dyspnoea, moved to Intensive Care Therapy due to incrementing the picture. She is ventilated with moderate respiratory distress. Hemodynamically stable. Chest Rx with inflammatory lesions to right predominance. She remains reported in a critical condition.

53-year-old Cuban citizen. With a history of diabetes mellitus. She is with clinical radiological worsening, a febrile peak of 380C, nasal and oral bleeding with drop in blood pressure, ventilated with moderate respiratory distress. Hemodynamically unstable. She is reported in a critical condition.

Cuban citizen, 85 years, from Manicaragua municipality, Villa Clara. With a history diabetes mellitus, arterial and fable hypertension. He was admitted to Celestino Hernandez Hospital for polypnea and fever, during his hospitalization suffers fall with a hip fracture. Moved for Intensive Care Therapy by dehydration and acute respiratory failure. In the morning suddenly begins with intense polypnea and falls in cardiorespiratory stop, recovered after 16 minutes, comes out with mechanical ventilation, light respiratory distress. Hemodynamically unstable, anoxic encephalopathy and pulmonary thromboembolism are considered possible. He is reported in a serious condition.

Patients reported in a serious condition:

55-year-old Cuban citizen from Havana. History of arterial hypertension, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and ischemic cardiopathy. He is moved to Intensive Care Therapy because he was polypneic and with bronchospasm. Rx. thorax with bilateral interstitial injuries. He is reported in a serious condition.

Cuban citizen, 55 years, Colon municipality, Matanzas province. Personal Pathological background. bronchial asthma. She was admitted to UCIM room of Colon with cough, expectoration and marked dyspnea, she is performed PCR and as a positive result she is moved to Therapy of Mario Munoz Hospital. Episodes of coughing and occasional dyspnoea. Hemodynamically stable. Chest Rx with bilateral interstitial lesions without variation. She is reported in a serious condition.

Cuban citizen, 77. History of arterial hypertension, heart failure, diabetes mellitus and chronic renal insufficiency under dialytic regimen. Patient admitted to Intermediate Care Therapy of Cardenas Hospital because of decompensation of heart failure, being contact of a positive case and confirmed, she is transferred to Intensive Care Therapy of Mario Munoz Monroy Hospital. She is tachycardial with polypnea, spontaneously ventilated with supplemental oxygen. Hemodynamically stable. Rx of thorax cardiomegaly and parahiliar congestion. She is reported in a serious condition.

Cuban citizen, 81, from Manicaragua municipality, Villa Clara. With a history of diabetes mellitus and arterial hypertension. After being admitted she developed 38 0C fever, vomiting, sweating, and hypotension, moving to Intensive Care Therapy. Better hydration, afebrile, vomit-free, ventilates spontaneously, hemodynamically stable. She is reported in a serious condition.

49-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Santiago de Cuba municipality. With a history of arterial hypertension. He continues with a wet cough. Hemodynamically stable. Rx chest inflammatory lesions spread in both hemithorax, predominantly left. He is reported in a serious condition.

Unfortunately, two deaths occurred:

62-year-old Cuban citizen. He resided in La Habana Vieja, Havana province. With a history of arterial hypertension and diabetes mellitus. He began with a persistent dry cough, dyspnoea, fever and back pain, entering suspects’ room at Salvador Allende Hospital. Signs of aggravation of his clinical picture characterized by te presence of intense sweating, anxiety, general state intake, fatigue and intensification of dyspnoea. In Rx there were bibasal injuries that led to an acute respiratory failure chart so it is decided to intubate and ventilate. During its evolution, the presence of abundant bronchial secretions was observed, and in images of Rx worsening of inflammatory lesions, in addition to maintaining poor oxygen saturation as well as metabolic control. Cardiorespiratory arrest, resuscitation maneuvers were performed without satisfactory results. We deeply regret what happened and convey to his family and friends our deepest condolences.

60-year-old Cuban citizen, she lived in Marianao, Havana province. With a history of diabetes mellitus and morbid obesity. She began with cough and whitish expectoration for which she was admitted to the suspects’ room of Salvador Allende Hospital. She exhibited intensified dyspnoea and taking of general state, accompanied by loss of appetite and increased fatigue, so it is decided to intubate and ventilate. She exhibited hemodynamic instability, hydroelectrolytic and metabolic mismatches. She made cardiorespiratory arrests performing CPR that were unsuccessful. We deeply regret what happened and convey to her family and friends our deepest condolences.

Until April 24, 182 countries with COVID-19 cases are reported with 2 million 668 thousand 135 confirmed cases (+80 thousand 067) and 190 thousand 236 deaths (+7 thousand 428) for a lethality of 7.13% (+0.07).

In the Americas region, one million 42 thousand 525 confirmed cases are reported (+ 36 thousand 865), 39.07% of the total reported cases worldwide, with 58 thousand 917 killed (+3 thousand 967) for a lethality of 5.65% (+0.19).