Crystal Hands Award granted to Raul and Diaz-Canel

HAVANA, Cuba.- For the invaluable contribution to the deaf community, the National Association of the Deaf of Cuba (ANSOC), granted the Crystal Hands Award to Army General Raul Castro Ruz, First Party Secretary and the President of the Republic, Miguel Diaz-Canel.

The recognition took place at the closing of the 5th Congress of that organization, held in Havana with the participation of representatives of agencies of the central administration of the State, institutions, and political and mass and organizations.

During the congress, delegates expressed unconditional support for the economic and social policy implemented by the Communist Party of Cuba and the Government.

They also condemned America’s policy of aggression and rejected any manifestation of anti-Cuban laws and the iron economic, trade and financial blockade imposed by the White House.