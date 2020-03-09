A huge task requiring the participation of all

HAVANA, Cuba.- Dr. Jose Angel Portal Miranda, Minister of Public Health, emphasized that the success in facing Covid-19 epidemic, like others, lies in the participation of the people.

Portal Miranda insisted that if everyone takes responsibility for the monitoring of symptoms, the importance of going to the doctor immediately and protecting those around, then the battle will be won.

The Cuban Minister of Health emphasized that Cuba undertakes the Covid-19 Disease Prevention and Control Plan to minimize the risk of the virus’s introduction and its spread in the country.

The official said the measures provide for increased epidemiological surveillance, as well as focus control of suspected cases and surveillance of acute respiratory infections by family´s doctor and nurse and the core working group, among other actions.