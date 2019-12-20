11th Plenary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba in session

HAVANA, Cuba.- The 11th Plenary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba was held on Thursday afternoon, headed by its First Secretary, Army General Raul Castro Ruz.

At the meeting, where the President of the Republic and a member of the Political Bureau, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, also participated, Second Secretary of the Central Committee Jose Ramon Machado Ventura announced the celebration of the 8th Congress of the organization on April 16 to 19, 2021, and offered details of its preparations.

The members of the Central Committee also learned a report on the results of the implementation of the Party’s Economic and Social Policy Guidelines and the Revolution during 2019. On the subject, the member of the Political Bureau, Marino Murillo Jorge, head of the Permanent Committee for Implementation and Development, explained that 216 policies and measures have been approved from the 6th Congress to date, of which 16 have been approved this year.

Among those decisions Murillo mentioned those concerning the improvement of the socialist state enterprise and the higher organizations of Business Management; the strengthening of the Governing Boards; the prominence of science, technology and innovation; and follow-up to the measures adopted regarding demographic dynamics.

The official also said that the complex economic situation that has become more engulfed in recent months, cannot become a factor in slowing down these processes, on the contrary, it requires more impetus on the updating of the economic and social model, to eliminate the remaining obstacles in the development of productive forces and efficiency.

Murillo considered that it is important to enhance the guiding role of the program documents approved by the Party and to use them as the basis for everyday work.

The attendants to the meeting also learned on the main aspects of the Economy Plan and the indicators of the State Budget, both for 2020. These documents, presented by the Ministers of Economy and Planning, Alejandro Gil Fernandez, and Finance and Prices, Meisi Bolanos Weiss, will be presented this Friday to deputies in the National Assembly of People’s Power.

In the conclusions of the meeting, the First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba called for continue working with optimism, organized, facing all kinds of obstacles. We can resist what comes, but we have to be prepared for it, he remarked.

The Army General said we will continue moving forward, managing well the resources we have and turning saving into a daily battle, from one end to the other in the country.

In the face of the enemy´s threats, Raul noted, each from his neighborhood, from his community, must be ready to go into combat and make his own the phrase we said when the death of the Commander-in-Chief of the Cuban Revolution: “I am Fidel!”