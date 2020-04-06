With 30 new cases Cuba accumulates 350 Covid-19 patients

Havana, Cuba.- With 30 new confirmed cases of SARS-Cov-2 infection, causing Covid-19, Cuba today accumulates 350 patients reported with the disease, classified by the WHO as a pandemic and highly lethal. Worldwide.

Dr. Francisco Durán, national director of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Public Health, explained in a press conference that of the total, 309 patients with Covid-19 are in a critically stable situation, eight are in critical condition and four are in serious condition.

The 30 confirmed cases were 29 Cubans and a foreigner from Tanzania. Of the 29 Cubans diagnosed, one has a source of infection abroad (United States), there were contacts of 17 confirmed cases, of travelers from abroad nine and with an unspecified source of infection two, which is currently being investigated.

At yesterday’s close, one thousand 718 hospitalized for clinical-epidemiological surveillance were counted on the island, while another 18 thousand 434 people are monitored in their homes, from Primary Health Care.

For Covid-19, 764 cases were studied, resulting in 30 positive samples, with which the country accumulates 5,998 examinations and 350 positive ones.

Durán reiterated that timely attention can make a difference, as there are even people who can transmit the SARS-Cov-2 virus before developing the first symptoms.

He insisted that the incubation period is the time that elapses from when a person contacts and acquires the infectious agent of a disease until he shows signs of suffering from it.

Hence the need to epidemiologically monitor those who have been exposed to the infection, he stressed, stressing the importance of the isolation of travelers who returned to Cuba from abroad