U.S. blockade violates Cuba’s human rights, Russia Condemns

Moscow, Russia.- The U.S. economic, commercial and financial blockade violates the Cuban citizens’ human rights, when Washington tries to impose its will to change Latin American governments, denounced today Russian Foreign Minister Serguei Lavrov.

We insist on the total elimination of the U.S. economic and financial blockade in order to guarantee the socio-economic development of the island and the materialization of the principle of equal sovereignty among states, as well as the rights of Cuban citizens, he said.

In an exclusive interview with Prensa Latina on the occasion of his tour around Cuba, Mexico and Venezuela, Lavrov said that the U.S. attempts to subordinate Latin America to its geopolitical interests seek to overthrow the ‘uncomfortable governments’ in Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua.

To achieve that goal, the archaic ‘Monroe Doctrine’ is taken as an ideological basis, stressed the head of the Russian diplomacy.

On the eve of the presidential elections, the White House is stepping up pressure through sanctions against those governments that maintain their national independence, sovereignty and identity, the minister said.

For the foreign minister, this line, which is clearly anti-human, contradicts recognized norms of international law, including the U.N. Charter.

Last November 7 vote at UN, in favor of the resolution against the U.S. blockade imposed on Cuba is a clear demonstration of the rejection of that policy, the official ratified.

In addition, the sanctions imposed by Washington against Cuba show that in the eagerness to strangle the island’s economy, the United States consciously violates human rights, since in this case those affected are ordinary citizens, the Russian minister stressed.

We are categorically against these steps and express our solidarity with our Cuban friends, he clarified.